No special treatment for Messi, insists Tebas

Barcelona star Lionel Messi does not get any preferential treatment, La Liga president Javier Tebas has insisted.

Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis recently claimed the Argentina international is treated differently than the other players in La Liga due to his star status, but Tebas is adamant all players and clubs are equally important to the league.

"For us, all the players in La Liga are protected," the Liga boss was quoted as saying by AS.

"There is no difference between Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo or a player from Rayo Vallecano.

"We are a global Liga and the small clubs are as important to us as the big clubs."

Tebas also had his say on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid after the prolific attacker was whistled by his own fans at the weekend following criticism aimed at his team-mates.

"You have to respect the people who come to the Bernabeu, but I cannot understand why anyone would jeer or whistle Ronaldo after everything he has done for Madrid," Tebas added.

"He deserves to be respected for his achievements."