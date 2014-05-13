No surprises in Ivory Coast World Cup squad

Ivory Coast have been drawn in Group C alongside Colombia, Greece and Japan as they look to reach the knock-out stages for the first time in their history.

And the African nation will do so with a strong squad that features an array of talent from Europe's top leagues.

Galatasaray striker Didier Drogba is set to captain the side in what looks likely to be his last World Cup, while his former Chelsea team-mate Salomon Kalou is also included.

Roma'a Gervinho and Wilfried Bony, who scored 26 goals in his first season at Swansea City, are another two strikers to get the nod.

Lacina Traore's injury-hit campaign has not prevented the Monaco striker from being selected, but midfielder Jean-Jacques Gosso misses out.

Toulouse defender Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro and Saint-Etienne midfielder Ismael Diomande are uncapped inclusions and will look to break into the side on football's grandest stage.

Lamouchi's men meet Japan in Recife on June 14 in their opening game.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Badra Ali (ASEC Mimosas), Boubacar Barry (Lokeren), Sylvain Gbohouo (Sewe Sport), Sayouba Mande (Stabaek).

Defenders: Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro (Toulouse), Benjamin Angoua Brou (Valenciennes), Serge Aurier (Toulouse), Souleyman Bamba (Trabzonspor), Arthur Boka (Stuttgart), Brice Dja Djedje (Marseille), Kolo Toure (Liverpool), Didier Zokora (Trabzonspor), Ousman Vieira (Caykur Rizespor).

Midfielders: Mathis Bolly (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Constant Djakpa (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ismael Diomande (Saint-Etienne), Max-Alain Gradel (Saint-Etienne), Romaric (Bastia), Cheick Tiote (Newcastle United), Yaya Toure (Manchester City), Geoffroy Serey Die (Basel), Didier Ya Konan (Hannover 96).

Forwards: Wilfried Bony (Swansea), Didier Drogba (Galatasaray), Seydou Doumbia (CSKA Moscow), Gervinho (Roma), Salomon Kalou (Lille), Giovanni Sio (Basel), Lacina Traore (Monaco).