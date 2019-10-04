No worries for Arsenal

Arsenal have no fresh injury concerns as head coach Unai Emery prepares to welcome back a host of first-team regulars for Sunday’s Premier League visit of Bournemouth.

Emery made 10 changes for Thursday’s Europa League win over Standard Liege with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Bernd Leno, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Matteo Guendouzi all likely to return.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette (ankle) and midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (concussion) are the only absentees with forward Bukayo Saka available having suffered from cramp in the latter stages of Monday’s draw at Manchester United.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe should have Scotland winger Ryan Fraser back following illness.

Defender Adam Smith (hamstring) and midfielder Dan Gosling (hip) are both closing in on a return as they step up their recovery.

Defender Chris Mepham has withdrawn from the Wales squad with an unspecified injury, while midfielder David Brooks (ankle), left-back Charlie Daniels (knee) and winger Junior Stanislas (knee) all continue their own rehabilitation.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Bellerin, Mustafi, Luiz, Holding, Papastathopoulos, Chambers, Mavropanos, Kolasinac, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Willock, Ceballos, Pepe, Saka, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Martinelli.

Bournemouth provisional squad: Ramsdale, S Cook, Ake, Stacey, Rico, Lerma, H Wilson, Billing, King, Solanke, C Wilson, Boruc, Francis, Surman, Ibe, L Cook, Fraser.