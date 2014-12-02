Noble: Players can't complain about schedule

Complaints have already come from managers Louis van Gaal and Ronald Koeman as the Premier League prepares for a busy December.

West Ham play six games in the final month of the year, beginning with Tuesday's trip to West Brom.

But Noble, 27, said the sport needed to be kept in perspective during the festive period.

"You think about soldiers out in Afghanistan or Iraq and they are not with their families and they are getting bullets fired at them whereas we are playing in the Premier League," he said.

"You have got to put it in perspective really.

"It is hard if you have got family and kids and you have to leave them on Christmas Day to go and train but listen, we are a small minority of lucky players.

"We have obviously worked hard for this, but we are lucky enough to have the ability to play in the Premier League.

"You have to take the good with the bad and if you have to play over Christmas you have to. We have a good life and playing football over Christmas is not the worst thing in the world."

Noble refuses to get carried away with West Ham's good start to the season, with Sam Allardyce's men sitting fifth in the table.

He said there was still a long way to go, and the evenness of the league made it difficult to predict.

"If we can keep going the way we are going, who knows? But the league is so tight. To think, we are only 10 points from the bottom," Noble said.

"Everyone keeps beating everyone and that shows you the quality of the Premier League. we have to just keep winning games and take it game by game."