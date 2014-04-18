Nocerino eager to stay in England
Antonio Nocerino has spoken of his desire to remain in England, ideally by extending his stay at West Ham.
The midfielder joined the London club on loan from Milan in January, but has started only two games - one of which was against Arsenal in midweek - for Sam Allardyce's side.
Despite his lack of opportunities at Upton Park, Nocerino has enjoyed his spell in England and the 29-year-old hopes to be plying his trade in the Premier League next season after accepting his career at San Siro is over.
He told Tuttosport: "I don't want to burden anyone at Milan.
"And I think I would like to stay in England – and West Ham takes precedence over all other clubs.
"Certainly, the Milan fans are ones I'll never forget, but I can't see myself going back."
Nocerino made 11 Serie A appearances for Milan this season before sealing a move to West Ham.
