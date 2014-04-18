Nocerino eager to stay in England

The midfielder joined the London club on loan from Milan in January, but has started only two games - one of which was against Arsenal in midweek - for Sam Allardyce's side.

Despite his lack of opportunities at Upton Park, Nocerino has enjoyed his spell in England and the 29-year-old hopes to be plying his trade in the Premier League next season after accepting his career at San Siro is over.

He told Tuttosport: "I don't want to burden anyone at Milan.

"And I think I would like to stay in England – and West Ham takes precedence over all other clubs.

"Certainly, the Milan fans are ones I'll never forget, but I can't see myself going back."

Nocerino made 11 Serie A appearances for Milan this season before sealing a move to West Ham.