Noel Gallagher names four key Manchester City players who will leave the club at the end of the season

Noel Gallagher is a huge City fan but says the ship has sailed in regards to four players

Noel Gallagher has named four players he believes Manchester City must part ways with this summer.

Pep Guardiola - ranked at no.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is going through something of a rebuild at the Etihad Stadium given the natural ageing of his squad over the past few seasons.

The Cityzens have won countless honours under his tutelage in recent years but even he looks unlikely to win more than one trophy this season, with perhaps the FA Cup City's best chance at silverware in 2025.

Noel Gallagher says Manchester City MUST sell at least four players in the summer. But who are they?

Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher has issued a scathing review on his team's need to rebuild (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both goalkeepers Ederson and Stefan Ortega have come under fire in recent weeks, with the former arguably to blame for Jude Bellingham's late winner at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

Rodri's horrendous ACL injury has left a gaping hole in midfield but Gallagher believes it is the boys of yesteryear who should be allowed to seek pastures new come the summer months.

Rodri's season was over back in September following his ACL injury against Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'd of thought so," said Gallagher when asked if he expects to see plenty of players leave in the summer on talkSPORT. "We are seeing the last of them and we are seeing Bernardo [Silva] come to the end, we are seeing KDB [Kevin De Bruyne] come to the end.

"Kyle [Walker] has already gone, [Ilkay] Gundogan wasn't supposed to play all these games and you could make a case for four, five six, players going out and a new batch coming in. This is it, this is football.

"We had a stable team and if you think about the four titles we won in a row, we hardly bought any of those players in between, it was a stable squad and it acted like a machine.

"It's built on shifting sands at the minute and new players have come in and they will take time to settle," added Gallagher. "The lad Nico Gonzalez looked alright, as alright as you can look against Leyton Orient for 20 minutes till he went off! The other two lads also look alright."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Gallagher is right, Guardiola will likely say goodbye to the likes of Walker and De Bruyne, with Gundogan's future up in the air too.

City have enjoyed wholesale success for close to a decade now and they can have no qualms about allowing their senior players perhaps one last chance to earn a lucrative contract elsewhere.