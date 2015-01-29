Nolan impressed by Carroll's attitude

Carroll made his comeback from an ankle problem in early November and has scored five Premier League goals since, including a superb strike in a 1-1 draw at Swansea City earlier this month.

The towering frontman chipped in with a goalline block and an assist as West Ham progressed past Bristol City in the FA Cup on Sunday and Nolan claims Carroll is proving himself to be an excellent team player.

"People obviously see him for his aerial ability, but he's got a lot of ability on the floor and you've seen that in a couple of his goals – Swansea and the finish against Leicester," Nolan told West Ham's official website.

"Now he's getting to full fitness, everything is going really well for him and I'm delighted.

"After the tough time he's had with injuries, he's come back with hunger and desire.

"A lot of people sat there and gave him a lot of stick, but he's starting to show what he's all about.

"Now everyone's talking about him for the right things."

Sam Allardyce's men, who face Liverpool on Saturday, sit seventh in the Premier League, just four adrift of the top four.