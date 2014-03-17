Nolan seeks Hammers response after Stoke loss
West Ham captain Kevin Nolan has targeted three points against Manchester United to quickly erase memories of Saturday's loss at Stoke City.
West Ham suffered their second Premier League defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-1 at the Britannia Stadium, a result that leaves them just six points better off than third-bottom Sunderland - who have a game in hand.
The match could have had a different outcome had the London club been awarded a penalty when trailing 2-1, as Marc Muniesa appeared to handle the ball in the area.
Midfielder Nolan was disappointed to return south empty-handed and the 31-year-old midfielder is determined to get back on track by beating champions United on Saturday.
He told the club's official website: "It was very disappointing, because I felt we deserved something at Stoke.
"If we got the penalty, it goes to 2-2 and your back up and then who knows?
"If we had come off the pitch with a 2-2 draw, then I think people would have probably said 'that's a fair enough result' and I think 3-1 flattered them a bit.
"Two late sucker punches in the last two games have done us, but we have a big week leading up to what should be a fantastic game against Manchester United at home.
"We did quite well against them at our place last year (a 2-2 draw) and I'm hoping we can capitalise on that and start another run going again. That is the aim and there is no reason why we can't do that."
