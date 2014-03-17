Nolan seeks Hammers response after Stoke loss

West Ham suffered their second Premier League defeat in a row when they were beaten 3-1 at the Britannia Stadium, a result that leaves them just six points better off than third-bottom Sunderland - who have a game in hand.

The match could have had a different outcome had the London club been awarded a penalty when trailing 2-1, as Marc Muniesa appeared to handle the ball in the area.

Midfielder Nolan was disappointed to return south empty-handed and the 31-year-old midfielder is determined to get back on track by beating champions United on Saturday.

He told the club's official website: "It was very disappointing, because I felt we deserved something at Stoke.

"If we got the penalty, it goes to 2-2 and your back up and then who knows?

"If we had come off the pitch with a 2-2 draw, then I think people would have probably said 'that's a fair enough result' and I think 3-1 flattered them a bit.

"Two late sucker punches in the last two games have done us, but we have a big week leading up to what should be a fantastic game against Manchester United at home.

"We did quite well against them at our place last year (a 2-2 draw) and I'm hoping we can capitalise on that and start another run going again. That is the aim and there is no reason why we can't do that."