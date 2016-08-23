Nordfeldt in line for loan move after signing fresh Swans deal

Kristoffer Nordfeldt has agreed terms on a new four-year deal at Swansea City but remains open to leaving on loan in search of first-team football.

Signed from Heerenveen prior to last season, the Swede has made just four appearances for Swansea, one of those coming in the league.

With Lukasz Fabianski firmly established as Francesco Guidolin's number one, Nordfeldt has had to settle for a place on the bench so far this season, although he is expected to start against Peterborough United in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Beyond that, Nordfeldt concedes a temporary move away from the Liberty Stadium could be beneficial to his career, despite agreeing a fresh deal until 2020 on Tuesday.

"I am happy to have signed," he told Swansea's official website. "To be fair I didn't play that much last year and for the club to give me this deal shows a big commitment.

"I am happy with the confidence the club have shown in me and I hope I can pay it back. Everybody knows the situation with Lukasz at the moment - he is doing well. It has been tough for me, but I will keep fighting and pushing to get the spot and hopefully that motivates him to keep sharp as well.

"I have discussed that [a loan] with the club. We will see what happens. I might go on loan or might not, I am not sure. It depends what happens at the end of this window. If the right club comes now, maybe I will go now. If not, maybe I will wait until January.

"I am not in a rush to get away. It's about making the right decision and waiting to find the right club to play for. I knew it was a big step coming from Holland to the Premier League because there is a massive difference in quality and in the tempo of the game.

"I needed some time to adapt, but also I think I need to keep playing to keep developing and I think the club agree with me on that point.

"They are not only looking short term but long term as well, and they understand I need to keep developing if, sooner or later, I am going to be ready to be number one at Swansea."