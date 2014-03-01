Northern Ireland expect Cyprus game to be on

The fixture, scheduled to take place in Nicosia, had been thrown into doubt when the Cypriot FA was forced to postpone this weekend's Cyprus First Division matches after an explosive device was placed on a car belonging to referee Leontios Trattos.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident, and Nelson believes forthcoming international fixtures in the country will remain unaffected.

"The latest information is that the incident would have nothing to do with international football and wouldn't put the game in jeopardy," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"However, we're being sensible, we're monitoring developments, we're going to be in touch with the Cypriot FA again later and we're waiting for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to comment on it."

Ukraine are due to host the United States in Larnaco on Wednesday after unrest in their own country forced the fixture to be moved.