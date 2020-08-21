Northern Ireland midfielder Alfie McCalmont signs new four-year deal with Leeds

Northern Ireland international Alfie McCalmont has signed a new four-year contract with Leeds, the Premier League club have announced.

Midfielder McCalmont featured regularly in Marcelo Bielsa’s matchday squads last season as the West Yorkshire side won the Sky Bet Championship title to end a 16-year exile from the top flight.

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who is now contracted to Elland Road until the summer of 2024, is yet to make a senior league appearance but played twice in the Carabao Cup last term.

He won his maiden international cap as a substitute in Norther Ireland’s 1-0 win over Luxembourg last September.