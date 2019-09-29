Norwich boss Farke plays down talk of early relegation clash against Aston Villa

Norwich manager Daniel Farke has played down talk their next match in the Premier League at home to Aston Villa on Saturday is an early season six-pointer.

The Canaries are one spot above the bottom three after a 2-0 loss away to Crystal Palace while fellow new boys the Villans sit in 18th position with five points from seven fixtures.

Farke’s men have six points, but the German suggested the only extra thing riding on the match at Carrow Road will be Norwich trying to win despite an injury list now hitting double figures.

He said: “It’s not like a final or something like this. In the end you need probably something pretty close to 40 points in order to be allowed to stay in this league and for that we take each and every point.

“Listen, especially in such a situation when you have so many key players injured and you are struggling with personal terms, then my feeling is to be able to gain some points is even more important, so for that we are greedy.

“Not so much because of the situation in the table, but we know for each and every game we have to be at our best in order to be competitive and to gain some points and this is what we will try to do at Carrow Road against Aston Villa.”

Crystal Palace took the lead at Selhurst Park when Ibrahim Amadou fouled James McArthur in the box and Luka Milivojevic curled into the top corner.

The opener seemed to spark Norwich into life and they dominated after, with Teemu Pukki testing Vicente Guaita before Martin Kelly produced a crucial block to deny Todd Cantwell.

But half-time provided Palace with a chance to regroup and they did not look back, which left the Canaries boss to reflect on what could have been.

Farke added: “It was probably the best spell during this game and exactly the football I want to play.

“If I am really honest, of course I would have preferred to play the whole second half like in this period, but for a newly promoted side, on the road and with so many injuries, it is not possible to dominate each and every second of the game like we did for this 25 to 30-minute period.”

Roy Hodgson was pleased Palace recovered from a difficult end to the first 45 and eventually put the game to bed when substitute Andros Townsend curled home in the second minute of stoppage time.

“You want to win your home games if you can and the way we started was really good,” the Eagles manager said.

“Luckily in that 20 to 25-minute spell we got the reward we were hoping for by getting the goal, but they came back with their best spell of the game.

“They created one very good chance which required an incredible block by Martin Kelly to keep them out.

“Suddenly a game that looked like it would be in our control was taken away from our control, but I was very pleased we came out for the second half and re-established that control.”