Norwich captain Martin backs manager Neil

Alex Neil can still count on the backing of the players after Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League during the week, according to captain Russell Martin.

Norwich were condemned to the drop after Sunderland's 3-0 win over Everton on Wednesday meant they could not escape from the bottom three.

And while manager Neil's future is up in the air following relegation, Martin has called for Norwich to keep the faith.

"We back the manager 100 per cent because he got us up out of the Championship before," Martin said.

"He has still got the full support of all the players in there and there is absolutely no doubt about that.

"He has probably learned a lot and he will be hurting, but he will use that to make sure that we are right for next season."

It was the second time Norwich have been relegated from England's top-flight in three years, but Martin offered no excuses for himself or anyone else at the club.

"Over the course of the season we just haven't been good enough and that’s why we have been relegated again," he continued.

"The manager says he let us down but we let him down as well, so everyone has to take the responsibility for this.

"We haven't stayed up so that means none of us has been good enough this season. But it wasn't down to a lack of hunger.

"It was more about a lack of knowhow and maybe belief because the Premier League is ruthless and we have been found out.

"So it's down to our lack of quality on the pitch and not a lack of passion or a lack of desire, simple as that."