Norwich midfielder Simon Power joins Ross County on season-long loan

Ross County have signed Norwich midfielder Simon Power on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old Irishman has joined up with his new team-mates at their training camp in Holland.

Power joined Norwich from UCD in January 2018 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Dordrecht, netting once in 10 games in the Dutch second tier.

Co-manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “We are delighted to get Simon in. He is a young player that we see as having great potential and can play a great part in what we are trying to achieve at the club.

“Coming from Norwich City, he will have an excellent pedigree and is a player I am sure the fans will take too instantly.”

“We also want to take the opportunity to thank Norwich City for allowing Simon to come here. It’s really encouraging that clubs such as Norwich see value in sending young players up to us.

“With the importance of this season for us all, to be able to get good players like Simon in the door just helps us add a bit more strength to what we feel is becoming a really strong squad here at Ross County.”