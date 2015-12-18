Norwich must give United problems - Neil

Alex Neil wants Norwich City to pose as many problems as possible when they take on Manchester United on Saturday.

Norwich are without a win in four in the top flight and face a United side who, aside from their penalty shootout defeat to Middlesbrough in the League Cup, have yet to lose at Old Trafford this season.

Louis van Gaal's side have been beset by injuries in recent weeks and are without a win in five in all competitions, and Neil has called on his players to go out with plenty of belief that they can cause an upset.

"It's going to be tough. They haven't lost a home league game all season, so it's going to be a tough game," he told Norwich City TV on Friday.

"They've got good quality players - they've also got a lot of injuries. Ultimately though, we've got to worry about ourselves. We have to pose as many problems as we can.

"We've equipped ourselves pretty well against the bigger teams away from home and this game should be no different.

"If we can perform as well as we can and hopefully take that grit and determination we had against Everton, then hopefully that will give us a good chance."

Neil later confirmed at a media conference that goalkeeper John Ruddy will be in the squad despite facing an internal investigation over an alleged altercation outside a nightclub.

"John Ruddy at the moment is under an internal investigation from the club to find out exactly what happened," Neil explained. "That is basically as much as I can say on that until it is concluded.

"John has not been found guilty or not guilty. The investigation continues so John is a normal member of the squad. That doesn't have any effect at the moment.

"In terms of disciplinary action we will have to wait and see what the investigation brings. There is no time frame on this at the moment but hopefully it will be concluded as quickly as we can.

"These players are in the public eye so you have to make sure you are on your best behaviour at all times. You are representing the club, but they are only human as well and everyone has a tolerance level.

"The bottom line is you have to rise above it. Their actions will have direct consequences. They know I can't babysit them."