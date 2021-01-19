Norwich sign defender Dimitris Giannoulis

Norwich have signed defender Dimitris Giannoulis from Greek Super League side PAOK on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old’s contract will be made permanent, for an undisclosed fee, should Norwich gain promotion to the Premier League at the close of the current campaign.

Giannoulis has made a total of 78 appearances for PAOK and was a part of the squad that secured the Greek Super League and Greek Cup double during the 2018-19 season.

The 11-cap Greek international told the Norwich website: “I’m really happy to have signed. It was a dream to play for an English team and now that has come true.

“It’s been a busy few days, but I’m here and I can’t wait to get on the pitch with my new team-mates.

“I will always give my best. I consider myself a fast player, both in attack and defence. I like Norwich’s style of football and I hope I adapt to the way that the team plays and that I can help the team get promoted.”