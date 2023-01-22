'Not good enough': Beth Mead blasts Chelsea vs Liverpool abandonment
The Women's Super League encounter was called off after just six minutes due to a frozen pitch at the Blues' Kingsmeadow ground
Euro 2022 hero and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Beth Mead says that women's football still has 'a long way to go', after Sunday's Women's Super League clash between leaders Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Liverpool (opens in new tab) was abandoned within six minutes of kick-off.
Following a morning pitch inspection at a chilly Kingsmeadow, the game went ahead – but the action had barely got going when referee Paul Howard deemed the pitch unplayable, prompting uproar throughout the women's game.
Reacting to a spoof petition calling for undersoil heating in women's football, Arsenal (opens in new tab) striker Mead – who was named Player of the Tournament as England won last summer's Euros on home soil – expressed her despair at the situation. "Not good enough," she wrote.
😂😂 on a serious note, one of the top leagues in Europe and we are cancelling games cause of frozen pitches. Not good enough, the women’s game is heading in the right direction but still a long way to go. https://t.co/I7Da1PqMl7January 22, 2023
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes was equally unimpressed with the state of affairs, questioning whether the match should have gone ahead in the first place. She told the Blues' official website (opens in new tab):
"You could see from the opening minutes it was like an ice rink down the sides.
"It’s not for managers to decide that; it’s for the officials to decide if a game is on. It’s minus one degrees; it’s the right decision; it probably shouldn’t have been on to start with.
"[The pitch] was ok earlier, but as soon as we took the covers off it started to freeze again and the temperature hasn’t improved since the first check with the officials at 9:30am."
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Get daily World Cup 2022 news, updates and other football frolics to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.