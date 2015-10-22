'Not one of them thinks of running' - Scholes slams United

Manchester United's performance in the 1-1 draw at CSKA Moscow on Wednesday came in for heavy criticism from former midfielder Paul Scholes.

Louis van Gaal's side toiled in their Champions League clash, Anthony Martial atoning for his earlier error of conceding the penalty that led to CSKA going in front by heading in an equaliser midway through the second period.

Despite recovering to take something from the game at the Khimki Arena, United's display did not impress Scholes, who won two Champions League titles in his time at the club.

"You look at the United team, there is no quality, no movement. People are not running," he said in his role as a pundit for BT Sport.

"Is it the way they are told to play?

"It's all safety playing across the pitch. I can't remember a pass in to Wayne Rooney. There is no movement.

"You've got midfield players who can run - Ander Herrera, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial - stick the ball into Rooney and run but there's not one of them even thinking of running."