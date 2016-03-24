Nothing I can do about film - Vardy

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy insists there is nothing he can do but sit back and watch the film set to be made about him.

The 29-year-old England international confirmed he had spoken to Hollywood screenwriter Adrian Butchart, who is set to make a film about him.

Vardy has risen to stardom at Premier League leaders Leicester, a club he joined from the fifth-tier of English football.

The forward said there was little he could do to stop the film being made.

"I met him and I asked him if he was mad, to be honest with you," Vardy said.

"It was in the papers and I didn't know if it was true, but it turned out it was. That is up to them. If they want to do it [the film], there is nothing I can do."

Vardy's 19 league goals have helped Leicester top the table by five points from Tottenham as Claudio Ranieri's men close in on the unlikeliest of titles.

There are five Spurs players - Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker - in the England squad, but Vardy said conversation had focused on the PlayStation.

"We have been talking about Call of Duty," he said.

"We have not all played on it together yet – but I got informed that one of the lads just camps in a corner and waits for someone to run past him so he can get him — so I'm looking forward to playing them."