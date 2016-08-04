Nothing would beat Champions League triumph, says Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon admits that "nothing would be more beautiful" than to win the Champions League for the first time with Juventus.

The 38-year-old goalkeeper has won Serie A, Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and UEFA Cup medals during a storied club career, while he also claimed the sport's biggest prize when Italy won the World Cup in 2006.

Success in the Champions League has so far eluded him, however, with Buffon having tasted defeat in the final against AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri wants to challenge for Europe's top prize in 2016-17 and has overseen huge investment in the squad in the transfer window, with Gonzalo Higuain's €90million move from Napoli the headline deal following the arrivals of Miralem Pjanic, Marko Pjaca, Medhi Benatia and Dani Alves.

And Buffon has now set his sights firmly on ending his long wait for the trophy next season, telling Sky Sport Italia: "The squad's objective is to win the Champions League.

"It would be amazing to win something that we have been missing for many years. This is the goal for the board, the squad and also for me.

"At the end the day, nothing would be more beautiful than winning something that we have failed in many times. Especially for those people who have experienced important moments in the Bianconeri's history.

"To win it for them would be absolutely amazing."