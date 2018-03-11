Nottingham Forest 0 Derby County 0: Huddlestone sees red in stalemate

Tom Huddlestone was sent off for two fouls on Lee Tomlin as Derby County held on for a goalless Championship draw at local rivals Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

The former Tottenham midfielder was shown a pair of yellow cards in the space of three minutes late in the second half, leaving the Rams to play the last nine minutes with 10 men.

Gary Rowett's visitors had come closest to breaking the deadlock, with Costel Pantilimon making a double save from David Nugent and then Tom Lawrence shortly before half-time to keep the scoreline level.

Forest, meanwhile, failed to register shot on target, despite enjoying the greater share of possession at the City Ground.

The East Midlands derby ended goalless for the first time since 2002 as drew with at the City Ground.Match report and gallery March 11, 2018

Derby's failure to find a winner in the first goalless East Midlands Derby since 2002 means they are now without a victory in seven Championship matches, sitting in the play-off positions with a four-point cushion over seventh-placed Bristol City.

A point for 15th-placed Forest sees them make it six matches unbeaten.