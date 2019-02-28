Nottingham Forest plan to increase City Ground capacity after extending lease

Nottingham Forest have announced plans to increase the capacity of the City Ground to 38,000 after agreeing to extend the lease on their 121-year-old home.

The redevelopment will see a new 10,000-seat Peter Taylor Stand built, as well as improvements to the Brian Clough and Bridgford Stands and the Trentside area surrounding the stadium.

“After more than a year of consultation, we are now delighted to be able to present you our vision for The New City Ground,” Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis told supporters in a club statement.

“The City Ground has iconic history and memories for our supporters and these legacies were fundamental in our decision for us to remain on the banks of the River Trent and not relocating to an alternative site.

“This is our home and we will remain here forever.”

The two-time European champions have played at the City Ground, which is just 300 yards away from city rivals Notts County’s Meadow Lane home, since 1898.

The City Ground has a current capacity of 30,445 but has not undergone any major development work since 1994.

The Sky Bet Championship club, now managed by former playing favourite Martin O’Neill, are hopeful building work will commence at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The longer lease, which was agreed after extensive talks with Nottingham City Council, will see Forest introduce a museum, a new club shop, range of hospitality lounge options and restaurants and executive boxes in the Peter Taylor Stand.

New concourses will be created and there will also be improved facilities for supporters with disabilities, and a substantial increase in wheelchair spaces.

“This investment is about our club and the city of Nottingham and we are all committed together to deliver a place that we will all feel proud of, The New City Ground, our home forever.” Marinakis added.