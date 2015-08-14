Notts County 0 Mansfield Town 2: Stags claim bragging rights

Goals from Ryan Tafazolli and Chris Clements sent Mansfield Town top of League Two thanks to a 2-0 victory at local rivals Notts County.

Adam Murray's side provided the perfect response to a 4-1 League Cup drubbing at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday, with Clements breaking the deadlock at Meadow Lane when he found a way past former Manchester United goalkeeper Roy Carroll.

Carroll had earlier pulled off a great save to thwart Jack Thomas and denied him again five minutes into the second half.

But the veteran was powerless to keep out Tafazolli's header 10 minutes from time as Mansfield moved onto four points from their opening two league games.