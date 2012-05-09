Notts County keen on rematch with Juventus

The Magpies, who finished seventh in League One, and Juventus have been linked for 108 years since the Italians swapped their pink shirts and adopted County's black and white stripes which they wear to this day.

Juventus invited County to inaugurate their new stadium with a friendly last September and now the English club want the Italians to help them celebrate becoming the first league club to reach a 150th anniversary.

"It is no great secret we want to play Juventus here and we are talking to one or two of the big boys in the Premier League too," chief executive Jim Rodwell told the Nottingham Post.

"But it is very difficult because we are waiting for them all to finish their respective seasons.

"In many respects our 150th anniversary could not have come at a worse time because the European Championships and the Olympics have complicated our plans, but I guess when the guys formed the club in 1862 they were not thinking this far ahead."

Notts County, founder members of the Football League in 1888, have spent most of their existence outside the top flight with their one major honour being the 1894 FA Cup.