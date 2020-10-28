Ntseki: This blend of Bafana players will do the job

Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is confident that his current squad ‘will do the job’ against Sao Tome in their 2022 AFCON qualifiers.

Ntseki named his 25-man squad on Monday evening ahead of their back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Sao Tome in November.

The first leg will be played in Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on 13 November 2020, with kick-off set for 7pm, while the away leg will take place three days later on 16 November 2020, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm.

Bafana Bafana’s locally based players will assemble on 8 November and fly straight to Durban on the same day, while the overseas players will fly directly from their respective bases to Durban to join the rest of the squad.

South Africa will begin their preparation when they conduct their first training session on 9 November 2020

‘The back-to-back Sao Tome games are crucial in our quest to qualify for Cameroon AFCON tournament and I am confident that this blend of youth and experience will do the job,’ Ntseki told Safa.

Bafana Bafana squad to play Sao Tome on 13 & 16 November 2020 in Cameroon AFCON qualifiers:GOALKEEPERS:Darren Keet - Oud – Haverlee Leuven FC (Belgium), Ronwen Williams- Supersport United FC (RSA), Itumeleng Khune - Kaizer Chiefs FC (RSA)

DEFENDERS:Thibang Phete - OS Belenenses SAD (Portugal), Motjeka Madisha - Downs (RSA), Thulani Hlatshwayo - Pirates (RSA), Lyle Lakay - Downs (RSA), Innocent Maela - Pirates (RSA), Rushine de Reuck - Maritzburg (RSA), Abubaker Mobara - CTC (RSA), Reeve Frosler - Chiefs (RSA)

MIDFIELDERS:Andile Jali, Themba Zwane - Downs, Thulani Serero - Al Jazira, Teboho Mokoena - SS, Bongani Zungu - Rangers, Keagan Dolly - Montpellier, Percy Tau - Anderlecht, Lebohang Manyama- Chiefs, Kamohelo Mokotjo - Cincinnati, Luther Singh - Braga, Dean Furman - Carlisle