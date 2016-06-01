Nuno makes Porto return as head coach

Nuno Espirito Santo has returned to Porto as the club's new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 42-year-old former goalkeeper represented the Portuguese giants during his playing days, earning four Primeira Liga titles and the 2004 Champions League during two spells at the club.

Nuno subsequently turned his hand to coaching and built a fine reputation having led Rio Ave to the Taca de Portugal and Taca da Liga finals in the 2013-14 season and was snapped up by Valencia.

During his first season, Nuno led Valencia back to the Champions League, but the team struggled during his second campaign and he resigned as head coach in November.

Porto subsequently confirmed that Nuno has returned to the club on their official website, with the team having endured a disappointing campaign under first Julen Lopetegui and later Jose Peseiro, who lasted just five months having taking the reins in January.

Porto finished third behind champions Benfica and Sporting CP in the league, while they also lost in the final of the Taca de Portugal in a penalty shoot-out against Braga.