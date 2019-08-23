Nuno set to make changes after Europa League success
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is again expected to make changes for the visit of Burnley on Sunday.
Nuno shuffled his pack for the Europa League play-off first leg on Thursday and was rewarded with a 3-2 win.
Ryan Bennett, Ruben Neves, Jonny and Matt Doherty will be pushing for recalls at Molineux.
Burnley will again be without Robbie Brady and Danny Drinkwater.
Brady is back training following a hairline fracture of a rib but is not yet being considered while Drinkwater has taken part in two reserve matches and is likely to make his first-team debut in next week’s Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland.
Clarets boss Sean Dyche could name the same side for a third successive game. Steven Defour (calf) is a long-term absentee.
Provisional Wolves squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Doherty, Jonny, Bennett, Boly,
Coady, Vallejo, Vinagre, Kilman, Jordao, Traore, Neves, Gibbs-White, Saiss,
Moutinho, Dendoncker, Jimenez, Cutrone, Jota, Neto.
Provisional Burnley squad: Pope, Hart, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Cork, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Barnes, Wood, Rodriguez, Vydra, Peacock-Farrell.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.