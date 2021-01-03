Nurkovic in, Khune out as Chiefs name Caf Champions League squad

Kaizer Chiefs have announced their squad for the upcoming Caf Champions League second-leg clash against Primeiro De Agosto with Samir Nurkovic returning to the team, while Itumeleng Khune will miss out for the Glamour Boys.

The Soweto giants face the Angolan side in the second-leg clash looking to take a step closer to the group stages of the Champions League after a frustrating 0-0 draw in the first leg in December 2020.

There were fears that the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions around travel could have proved disruptive but Amakhosi confirmed they had secured a special charter flight for the trip.

The return of last season’s top scorer will be a massive boost for a team who has struggled to find the back of the net this season.

"Amakhosi travel to Angola with a squad of 18 players lead by head coach Gavin Hunt who will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard. There is also good news as Chiefs leading striker from the 2019-20 campaign, Samir Nurković, who missed the start of the current season through injury, is part of the Chiefs travelling contingent and in all likelihood will make his first appearance of the 2020-21 season during the game in Angola," the club announced on their website.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Bruce Bvuma, Daniel Akpeyi

Defenders: Erick Mathoho, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Philani Zulu, Siyabonga Ngezana, Kgotso Moleko,

Midfielders: Darrel Matsheke, Happy Mashiane, Khama Billiat, Nkosingphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom

Forwards: Bernard Parker, Leonardo Castro, Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic, Dumisani Zuma