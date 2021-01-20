Nurkovic: Ngcobo is the future of Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic heaped praise on youngster Nkosingiphile Ngcobo following his recent form for the Soweto giants.

Amakhosi cruised to their third consecutive victory in the DStv Premiership following their comfortable 3-0 victory over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Goals from Ngcobo, Happy Mashiane and Lebogang Manyama saw Chiefs move up to seventh place in the league standings with 16 points from 1 games, 10 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

However, Nurkovic believes Ngcobo is the future of the club following his second consecutive goal when he brilliantly controlled the ball in the box to volley home and hand his side the lead.

'It was a nice run from the little star Nurkovic told SuperSport TV after the game.

'The little star is the future of Kaizer Chiefs. I saw him and I just flicked it on, and after that he did the rest. Amazing what he did there.'

Nurkovic has played a vital role in Amakhosi's recent form after scoring one goal and creating two assists in his last to appearance since returning from injury.

'After three tough months for me of surgery and recovery, I’m really happy to be on the field again and to help the boys as much as possible,' he added.

'I’m trying to help as much as possible the team to victories. Obviously, I’m upfront to score goals and to assist goals and to help them.'