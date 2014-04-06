Ochoa open to Marseille switch

Ochoa joined Ajaccio in July 2011 and has impressed during his time in Corsica with consistently solid performances.

However, Ajaccio are 16 points adrift of safety in Ligue 1 with six games remaining and will be relegated next weekend if they lose at home to Bordeaux.

Ochoa is out of contract at the end of the campaign and appears set to leave the Stade Francois Coty, with Marseille rumoured to be interested in his services.

The 28-year-old has revealed a move to the Stade Velodrome would be of interest to him.

"Marseille is a big team. For my career, it would be important," Ochoa is quoted as saying by Eurosport.

"I am ambitious and I want to move forward. We must wait and see what will happen.

"First, (Steve) Mandanda is still there (at Marseille), so now we must respect that. But if he leaves, I am interested."