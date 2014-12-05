Oczipka seeks Eintracht Frankfurt contract talks

The 25-year-old full-back has been a regular for the Bundesliga side this term, making 10 league appearances for Thomas Schaaf's men.

However, Oczipka's future remains up in the air with his present deal set to expire at the end of the season.

And the former Bayer Leverkusen man is keen to pen fresh terms at the Commerzbank Arena.

"It would be nice if there were talks soon," Oczipka told Bild.

"I feel incredibly well here and I would love to stay.

"Frankfurt is just great, the club and the city."

Oczipka joined Frankfurt ahead of the 2012-13 campaign and has gone on to make 63 Bundesliga appearances for the club.