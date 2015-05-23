Odegaard becomes Real's youngest player

Martin Odegaard became the youngest player to play in La Liga for Real Madrid when he was introduced as a substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo in Saturday's clash with Getafe.

Odegaard, who made his debut for Norway last year at the age of 15 prior to joining Real in January, does not turn 17 until December.

Yet with his side 5-3 up against Getafe in a thoroughly entertaining end-of-season encounter, the teenager was given the opportunity to enjoy more than half an hour of action as he replaced Ronaldo, the Portuguese having already registered his eighth hat-trick of the season.