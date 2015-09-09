Odegaard: No regrets over Real Madrid move

Martin Odegaard remains confident that joining Real Madrid was the right call and has no regrets over his decision to snub the likes of Manchester United, City and Liverpool.

The 16-year-old left Stromsgodset for Real in January 2015 after visiting a number of clubs that were after his signature and – even though he has yet to become a first-team regular at the Santiago Bernabeu side – Odegaard is thoroughly enjoying life in the Spanish capital.

"I visited Liverpool, the two Manchester teams and they were all very nice but my choice was Real Madrid and I am very happy with that," Odegaard was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"Madrid is very good. It is the best place if you want to become a better footballer.

"I have been given the number 10 shirt at Castilla and it is a big responsibility having that number, but it is the one that I like and I am just going to enjoy it.

"I have spoken a little bit with Rafa Benitez, but not too much at the minute.

"My focus is to become a better footballer and develop every day."

Odegaard made his debut for Real the 7-3 win over Getafe back in May, but has mostly been playing for the reserve side.