Odemwingie set for Stoke return

Stoke City will welcome Peter Odemwingie back into their squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Sunderland after eight months out due to a knee injury.

Odemwingie suffered the problem during Stoke's 1-0 win at Manchester City in the early stages of this season, and has slowly been making his way back since then.

With Stoke aiming to secure a top-half finish, the Nigeria international's return will come as a welcome boost for manager Mark Hughes.

"Peter Odemwingie has looked really good, and whilst we don't want to compromise him, which we won't, he will be on the bench tomorrow," Hughes said.

"It is a real positive for us to have him back in the group and available to get back into the squad again.

"He has put a tremendous amount of work in, his levels of fitness are really good and he has come through everything we have asked of him over the past week or so.

"He is in a real good place and is confident. Obviously he had a really big smile on his face when I pulled him aside and spoke to him about that today."

Hughes also confirmed that Peter Crouch and Stephen Ireland would be fit for the game, although Marc Muniesa is unavailable.