Ogbonna revels in first West Ham goal

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna was left beaming following his last-gasp winner against Liverpool in Tuesday's FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Philippe Coutinho's superb free-kick cancelled out Michail Antonio's first-half opener at Upton Park, which sent the contest into extra-time.

With the game seemingly set to be decided via a penalty shoot-out, Ogbonna rose highest to meet Dimitri Payet's cross in the 121st minute and head past Simon Mignolet for a dramatic winner.

West Ham will now face Blackburn Rovers in the fifth round of the competition, but Ogbonna insisted his team-mates are remaining grounded.

"It was my first goal for West Ham and in front of our supporters, so I am really happy for my teammates, for everybody. I really enjoyed it," the Italian told the club's official website.

"I'm still excited, and I want to enjoy this moment. It's unbelievable. It was a great ball from Dimitri.



"It's a good result for us and we have to look forward to the next step now. We'll enjoy this moment, but we will keep our feet on the ground.



"This is the fourth game we have played against Liverpool this season, and we have given them just one goal.



"We had a really good mentality, we defended together, attacked together, switched the ball and were really good on Tuesday."