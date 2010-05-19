O'Hara wants regular role next season

A season of first team football at Fratton Park has whet the appetite of the midfielder for more, and O’Hara insists that his return to White Hart Lane cannot result in a mere squad role.

"They have some fantastic players at Spurs, but I will go back there and see what happens. It is up to the manager whether he wants to keep me,” O’Hara said.

"No-one likes to sit on the bench. I have proven that I can play in the Premier League by what I have achieved this season.

"I have got to play football every week, the fans have been fantastic and I will really miss playing for them."

The 23-year-old was one of the highlights of a disappointing Portsmouth season, claiming several accolades at the club’s end of season awards including being voted player of the year by nine different supporters’ groups.

A fairytale ending was halted by Chelsea in the FA Cup final, with O’Hara playing an integral role in Pompey’s incredible cup run.

But he will not be returning to Fratton Park as Portsmouth prepare for life in the Championship.

An exit from Tottenham would signal a disappointing end to the midfielder’s career at the club, after breaking into the first team as a promising teenager back in 2007.

Since then the midfielder has featured regularly for the White Hart Lane outfit, but an influx of new signings under Harry Redknapp has pushed the England U21 international down the pecking order.

And a switch elsewhere now looks increasingly likely as O’Hara goes in search of regular Premier League first team football.

By Joe Brewin

