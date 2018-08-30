Ojo heads to Reims on loan after renewing Liverpool deal

Sheyi Ojo has joined Reims on loan after signing a new contract with Liverpool.

Ojo has made 13 competitive appearances for Liverpool and will have a chance to collect more senior experience in Ligue 1.

The 21-year-old spent the 2017-18 season on loan at Fulham, scoring four goals to help Slavisa Jokanovic's men earn promotion from to the Premier League.

Ojo has also had loan spells in the Football League with Wigan Athletic and Wolves.

Wins against Nice and Lyon gave Reims a strong start to the Ligue 1 season, although they lost 4-1 at Amiens last time out.

Ojo could make his first Ligue 1 appearance at home to Montpellier on Saturday.