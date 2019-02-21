Old head Hodgson to break Premier League record

Roy Hodgson will become the oldest manager in the Premier League’s history when Crystal Palace take on Leicester on Saturday.

The former Liverpool and England boss will break Sir Bobby Robson’s record for the Premier League era, which has stood since the latter’s final game at Newcastle in August 2004.

The pair are among the four managers to take charge of a Premier League game in their 70s – here, Press Association Sport takes a look at the quartet.

Roy Hodgson

(PA Graphic)

Crystal Palace, 71 years, 199 days (on Saturday)

A long and varied career has taken in Premier League spells with five clubs – Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Palace – as well as England, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates and overseas clubs such as Inter Milan, Halmstad, Malmo, Copenhagen and Grasshoppers.

He has won league titles in Sweden and Denmark and taken both Inter and Fulham to European finals while since turning 70 and then taking over Palace, he has taken charge of 60 league games prior to Saturday with 18 wins, 17 draws and 25 defeats.

Sir Bobby Robson

Sir Bobby Robson was honoured with statues at both Ipswich, pictured, and Newcastle (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Newcastle, 71 years 191 days

The much-loved Newcastle manager turned 70 late in the 2002/03 season, with the Magpies then winning six of their last 12 games to wrap up a third-placed finish. They were fifth the following season but Robson was sacked following a winless start in 2004/05.

Robson, who died in 2009 from lung cancer, remains a firm favourite both at Newcastle and his former club Ipswich, where he won an FA Cup and a UEFA Cup as well as two runner-up finishes in the league. He has statues in his honour at both Portman Road and St James’ Park.

Sir Alex Ferguson

Sir Alex Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United, 71 years 139 days

Ferguson’s Manchester United sides were formidable right up to the end of his reign and won his 13th title in his final season before retirement, 2012/13, to make him the oldest manager to win the Premier League.

The Scot had turned 70 midway through the previous season, when United were edged out on goal difference by rivals Manchester City. He signed off his career in memorable fashion with a 5-5 draw against West Brom.

Neil Warnock

Cardiff, 70 years 84 days (on Friday)

The most recent inductee to the club, Warnock turned 70 on December 1, since when Cardiff have taken 14 points from 12 games to position themselves outside the relegation zone despite having to deal with the death of record signing Emiliano Sala.

He has won a record eight promotions in the English league and spent previous spells in the Premier League with his hometown club Sheffield United as well as QPR and Palace.