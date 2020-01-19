Manchester United need a PSG-like performance to beat Liverpool, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists Manchester United have what it takes to beat Liverpool on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side have won 20 of their 21 Premier League games this term, with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford the only blot on their copybook.

United are 27 points adrift of Liverpool heading into the showdown at Anfield, and Solskjaer acknolwedges it will take a "massive performance" akin to their 3-1 victory over PSG last March to beat the runaway Premier League leaders.

"It will take a massive performance, it will take a performance up to our best levels, it will take a performance we've shown before that we are capable of," he told Sky Sports. "Man City away [a 2-1 victory in December], PSG away, big games for us to look back on and think: 'Yeah, we can do it.'

"Since I've been here we have met Liverpool twice - two draws at Old Trafford - and I think we've done well, with different approaches in both games. It gives us a couple of options of how to play against them.

"Not really," he added when asked if he was worried about his team's recent form. "We beat City, we beat Burnley lately, we're picking up our form. I'm not worried, no.

"Of course we'd like to win more games, but we do have a team sometimes that can set up in away games and soak up some pressure, counter-attack, and some of our best performances have been against good teams away from home.

"You need to find an extra level to come away with something at Anfield. It's not an easy place to go to, but you've got to go there with a mindset of not just waiting for them to steamroller you. They have done that against a few teams. We've got to go there and stamp our own authority on the game, and do as well as we can.

"As I said, it's only a month ago we should have been four or five up against City away from home. Yes, we've lost against them at home since that, but we do have experience that we can look back on.

"If we keep our heads, keep believing in what we're doing, of course there could be moments in a game where you need some luck, to win your individual battles. But tactically I'm sure we should be able to cope with it."

