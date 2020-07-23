Ole Gunnar Solskjaer upbeat about situation ahead of showdown at Leicester

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted to be heading into the season finale at top-four rivals Leicester with a “fantastic opportunity” to qualify for the Champions League.

While well short of some of the displays they have put in after the coronavirus suspension, teenage star Mason Greenwood scored as United came from behind to draw 1-1 against West Ham on Wednesday.

Paul Pogba’s embarrassing handball allowed Michail Antonio to give David Moyes’ visitors a surprise half-time lead, but the 18-year-old’s latest strike secured a point which could pivotal in the final shake-up.

Solskjaer’s side moved into the top-four for the first time since mid-September thanks to a draw that means United will qualify for the Champions League if they avoid defeat at Leicester on Sunday.

“Well, going into half-time we knew that’s not the result we wanted and a draw or a 1-0 win or a 2-0 win was more or less the same outcome for us,” Solskjaer said.

“Then we have the same starting point on Sunday.

“You can’t expect to go and turn teams over and score three or five like we did to have a different scenario for Sunday.

“When we started after the lockdown, we had to go for it. We really had to go for it – we had to go for goal difference, we had to go for points.

“The effort has been fantastic and the results have been fantastic.

“Of course, you’d like to win against Southampton, you concede in the last second, and here today you concede a penalty in the last second of the first half.

“But we’ve given ourselves a fantastic opportunity and a great starting point for Sunday.”

Greenwood was the key man on Wednesday evening, taking his tally to 17 in all competitions to go level with George Best, Brian Kidd and Wayne Rooney in terms of single season goal tallies for teenage United players.

“He’s bailed us out a few times and he’s done it again,” Solskjaer said.

“He’s been absolutely top class ever since we gave him an opportunity.

“I think Cardiff in the last game of last season was his first start and he was our best player in that game and he’s grown and grown in confidence and belief.

“He trusts himself that his talent, his qualities, attributes, they actually work at the highest level.”

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, right, got the equaliser (PA)

Greenwood’s goal saved Pogba’s blushes in particular. The midfielder put his hands in front of his face when blocking a powerful shot from Declan Rice and saw Antonio put away the penalty awarded by the video assistant referee.

“It’s a natural reaction,” Solskjaer said. “Paul’s held his hand up in knowing that he should have taken it in the mush instead.

“But it’s a natural reaction if that ball comes flying at you at 100mph. It wouldn’t have made a difference anyway.”

While Solskjaer’s side have a lot riding on the final day, former United manager David Moyes can rest easy.

David Moyes had a satisfying return to Old Trafford (PA)

Already boasting a superior goal difference, the point means that West Ham are guaranteed of another season in the Premier League.

“Before today’s game, I think it would have taken a pretty big total for other teams to catch the goal difference and get the points,” Moyes said.

“But the maths didn’t make it safe and thankfully today the players put in a great job, played really well.

“I think we thoroughly deserved a point today.”