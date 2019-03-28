Ole’s at the wheel: How social media reacted to Solskjaer’s appointment

Manchester United stars past and present queued up to congratulate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after his permanent appointment was announced.

The club’s caretaker boss has been given a three-year deal after he improved the team’s fortunes dramatically in a 19-match interim spell in charge.

Ex-United defender turned pundit Gary Neville welcomed the move and urged the club to back their man financially.

“I’m delighted for Ole,” Neville tweeted.

“I didn’t think this would happen when he was appointed. However the results and spirit in the club have been incredible since he arrived and he deserves it. He now needs support in the transfer market in terms of finance and the right resource!”

BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand posted a clip of himself urging United to give the job to his former colleague, adding: “Yessss Ole is officially at The Wheel… Signed, Sealed, Delivered! Manager of @ManUtd!

“I hope my Thank You is in post Ole,” he added.

Solskjaer’s treble-winning team-mate Peter Schmeichel also chimed in, posting: “Congratulations my friend, it is well deserved. Up and onwards, let’s chase some trophies.”

And current players Chris Smalling and Marcus Rashford both told their now full-time manager:”Congrats boss.”

Solskjaer – known during his playing days as the “baby-faced assassin” – has been credited with reviving United’s fortunes this season after a poor start under Jose Mourinho.

The Norwegian has overseen victories in 14 of his 19 games in charge, giving the Red Devils a chance of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, a dramatic win over Paris St Germain unexpectedly sent them through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.