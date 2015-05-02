Oliveira ankle injury to be assessed - Monk

Swansea City striker Nelson Oliveira's ankle will be assessed over the coming days after he was forced off in the first half of the 2-0 Premier League victory over Stoke City.

Oliveira - on loan from Benfica - appeared to pick up the problem under the challenge of Ryan Shawcross five minutes from the break and left the field to be replaced by Marvin Emnes.

Swansea are already without first-choice frontman Bafetimbi Gomis through a hamstring injury, so manager Garry Monk is keen to have Oliveira back as soon as possible.

"He's had it for a couple of weeks that ankle injury," said Monk. "Under the challenge, it was a heavy challenge on him, he rolled his ankle and it was enough to come off.

"There was swelling, so it's one of them that we'll have to assess in 48 hours' time.

"Hopefully the swelling goes down and he's available for next week, but won't really know until probably Tuesday."