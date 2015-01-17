Oliveira: Ronaldo helped me to join Swansea

Swansea City loanee Nelson Oliveira said he decided to try his luck in the Premier League after speaking with former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal international striker Oliveira joined Swansea from Benfica at the start of January, making his debut as a substitute during last week's 1-1 draw at home to West Ham.

Oliveira struggled to make an impact in Lisbon and he was subsequently sent out on loan to Pacos de Ferreira, Deportivo La Coruna and Rennes.

The 23-year-old now finds himself in England's top-flight thanks to Portuguese counterpart and Real Madrid star Ronaldo, who persuaded him to link up with Garry Monk's men.

"I spoke to Cristiano and asked him whether I would find it better to play in the UK or in Spain," said Oliveira.

"He told me he loved playing in England with Manchester United, although I know he is happy in Spain.

"He thinks in England it is more intense with the fans playing a big role, whereas in Spain it is easier to play because the intensity is not so high and the pressure is lower."