Olsson confident of fitness ahead of City test

The Swede limped out of Saturday's 3-3 draw against Tottenham with an Achilles problem, but believes that he will be available for the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

West Brom desperately need his leadership at the back, struggling as they are in 16th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

"I don't feel too bad," he told the club's official website. "I've been in since Saturday monitoring my injury. I feel all right.

"I struggled last week, and during the second half of the game. After half-time I realised I needed to be honest to myself, be honest to the team.

"When I'm not 100 per cent there are players on the bench who will do a better job for the team than I can when I'm at 90 or 80 per cent.

"It was an easy decision to come off. I didn't want to - if you look at my career here it's probably something I've done three or four times in six years. But I struggled in the last 30 minutes so it was the right choice.

"There are some times you can play through pain but you need to be honest. There are still five games to go.

"You don't want to make it worse by playing 10 minutes more. Had I stayed on it might be worse and I might have missed a few games.

"Hopefully now I can be back in for selection against Manchester City. I think I'll be fit for that game."