On this day in 2013: Ryan Giggs signs deal to extend career beyond 40th birthday

Ryan Giggs signed a one-year contract extension with Manchester United on this day in 2013, keeping him at the club for the 2013-14 season and taking him beyond his 40th birthday.

The new deal, which came almost 23-and-a-half years after Giggs signed his first professional terms with United, would be the last of Giggs’ record-breaking playing career.

Within days of signing the contract, the Welshman reached another landmark as he made his 1,000th competitive appearance in a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Giggs was a player-coach under David Moyes, taking interim charge after the Scot was sacked in April (Martin Rickett/PA)

But more success was imminent as United lifted the Premier League trophy for what would prove the 13th and final time in Giggs’ career.

With Sir Alex Ferguson retiring in the summer, Giggs was named a player-coach by the incoming David Moyes, and he would finish an eventful final season as a player in interim charge of the club after Moyes was sacked in April.

Giggs oversaw two wins, a draw and a defeat in his four games in charge, but admitted to struggling with the pressure of managing the club.

When Louis Van Gaal arrived in the summer, he appointed the Welshman as his assistant.