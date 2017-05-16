Onana signs Ajax renewal until 2021

Andre Onana has signed a new contract with Ajax that will keep him at the Europa League finalists until June 2021.

The goalkeeper's previous deal was due to expire in 2018 and his agent recently suggested Onana could be on the move during the off-season.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old has now opted to commit his future to Ajax after all by inking a three-year extension.

"I am feeling right at home at Ajax and here in Netherlands," the shot stopper commented on his new deal.

"I now want to win trophies with this club."

Onana joined Ajax from Barcelona in January 2015 and became first-choice goalkeeper this term following the departure of Jasper Cillessen.

He made his first-team debut in August 2016 and has since made 44 appearances in all competitions.