O’Neill favourite for Anfield post

Following news overnight that the Anfield hierarchy are negotiating Benitez’s departure following a poor season on Merseyside, Villa Park chief O'Neill heads the early betting followed by Fulham manager Roy Hodgson at 10/3.

However, Kenny Dalglish is also proving popular for a return at 5/1 whilst Guus Hiddink is 7/1 despite recently agreeing to take over as coach of Turkey.

Less likely names in Paddy Power’s betting include Everton boss David Moyes making the trip across Stanley Park at 80/1 and, hitherto unsuccessful managers, Liverpool legends John Barnes and Steve Staunton at 500/1 and 750/1 respectively.

Darren Haines, spokesman for Paddy Power, said: “The money says O’Neill but for many it would be a surprise as the canny coach tends to go somewhere heading in an upward direction.

"Despite that though the Liverpool job remains one of the biggest in English football and their betting on next manager will be frenetic.”

Next Permanent Liverpool Manager

9/4 O’Neill

10/3 Hodgson

5/1 Dalglish

7/1 Hiddink

12/1 Pellegrini

16/1 Hughes

18/1 Bilic

20/1 Van Gaal

20/1 Capello

22/1 Rijkaard

25/1 Klinsmann

33/1 Blanc

33/1 Jol

40/1 McLeish

40/1 Deschamps

50/1 Schuster

50/1 Magath

50/1 Eriksson

50/1 Lippi

50/1 Van Basten

80/1 Moyes

500/1 Barnes

750/1 Staunton

Others available

