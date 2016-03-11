O'Neill hands trio first Ireland call-up

Martin O'Neill has handed Matt Doherty, Jonny Hayes and Chris Forrester their first Republic of Ireland call-ups for friendly matches against Switzerland and Slovakia this month.

Wolves defender Doherty, Aberdeen winger Hayes and Peterborough United midfielder Forrester are all part of an initial 40-man squad for the fixtures at the Aviva Stadium.

Uncapped Brentford midfielder Alan Judge is also in the squad, which will be shortened ahead of the team assembling on March 20.

"Both myself and my staff have been incredibly busy since qualification last November scouting and monitoring as many players as possible," O'Neill told the Irish Football Association's official website.

"I know that I will have a very tough decision to name a final squad for Euro 2016 and that is why I want to give players a chance to impress."

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Forde (Millwall), Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Darren Randolph (West Ham), Kieren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Paul McShane (Reading), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Harry Arter (AFC Bournemouth), Robbie Brady (Norwich City), Chris Forrester (Peterborough United), Darron Gibson (Everton), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Paul Green (Rotherham United), Jonathan Hayes (Abderdeen), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Alan Judge (Brentford), Eunan O'Kane (Bournemouth), James McCarthy (Everton), James McClean (West Brom), Aiden McGeady (Sheffield Wednesday), David Meyler (Hull City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Stephen Quinn (Reading), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City)

Forwards: Simon Cox (Reading), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids), Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town), Anthony Stokes (Hibernian), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City).