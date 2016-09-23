O'Neill, Keane sign new Republic of Ireland deals

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill says he and assistant Roy Keane have extended their contracts.

The 64-year-old, who took charge in November 2013, had previously stated that an agreement was in place over a deal that would see him stay on until after the 2018 World Cup.

And O'Neill, speaking after announcing his squad for the qualifying matches against Georgia and Moldova next month, says he and his backroom staff have now signed new terms with the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

"I have signed a new deal," he said. "It was never an issue. Roy and the backroom staff have followed suit. We're delighted."

O'Neill has handed a first senior call-up to goalkeeper Danny Rogers, on loan at Falkirk from Aberdeen, and in-form Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Ireland are looking to build on the 1-1 draw they secured away to Serbia on matchday one of Group D.

"The point in Belgrade was very important," said O'Neill. "Anyone that finishes ahead of Serbia will go very close to winning this group."

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Danny Rogers (Falkirk - on loan)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie, Richard Keogh, Alex Pearce (Derby County) Paul McShane (Reading), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Marc Wilson (Bournemouth), Stephen Ward (Burnley)

Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Preston North End - on loan), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), James McCarthy (Everton), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Stephen Quinn (Reading), David Meyler (Hull City), Conor Hourihane (Barnsley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Stephen Gleeson (Birmingham City), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Robbie Brady, Wes Hoolahan (Norwich City), Anthony Pilkington (Cardiff City), Jonathan Hayes (Aberdeen)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Daryl Murphy (Newcastle United), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Kevin Doyle (Colorado Rapids).