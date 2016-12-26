That one's for my boy...not you, Kelechi! - Toure dedicates goal to son

Yaya Toure enjoyed a Boxing Day to remember after scoring a goal to mark his son's birthday - although Kelechi Iheanacho tried to spoil the family fun.

The former Ivory Coast international netted from the penalty spot to give Manchester City the lead in their 3-0 Premier League success at Hull City on Monday.

It was another telling contribution from Toure, who was frozen out earlier in the season after a row between his agent, Dimitri Seluk, and City boss Pep Guardiola.

But Toure is all smiles again now and no wonder, after his son predicted on Christmas Day that his dad would get a goal.

A good win away! Always great to score too. I dedicate that goal to my son for his birthday! Another good Boxing Day December 26, 2016

"I talked with my kids, it was my boy's birthday, he tells me 'you're going to score' and I'm delighted," Toure told Sky Sports.

"I'm always delighted to play and to entertain the fans and that's what I want to do.

"To be a part of the team and winning is always a massive achievement and any opportunity I get I will take it."

Toure was voted man of the match and upon receiving the award at the end of his interview alongside Iheanacho, pledged to reward his son for his seemingly psychic powers.

"Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then," replied Toure, only for Iheanacho to reach out and try and take the trophy from him.

"No, it's not you, my boy!" came the response as Toure walked away laughing, leaving his team-mate looking a little confused.